Bird flu detected in Lapeer County backyard chicken flock

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A backyard flock of about 100 poultry birds in Lapeer County is under quarantine and will be depopulated after an outbreak of high pathogenic avian influenza.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed the avian flu diagnosis. Authorities did not specify where in Lapeer County the birds live.
Agriculture officials say the flock is the first confirmed outbreak of avian flu in Lapeer County. They urge poultry owners to follow basic health and safety protocols to prevent more bird flu illnesses.
“The cooler fall temperatures will not serve to lessen the threat or impact of HPAI,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “Since the virus is susceptible to heat rather than cold, bird owners need to remain vigilant as wild birds complete their fall migration."
Highly pathogenic avian influenza spreads to domesticated birds from contact with wild birds or infected poultry, touching equipment with traces of the virus and on clothing of poultry caretakers.
Tips for avoiding an avian influenza outbreak include:
- Preventing contact between wild birds and domesticated flocks. Domestic birds should remain indoors or stay in a fully enclosed outdoor area.
- Caretakers should wash their hands before and after handling poultry.
- Boots and other gear should be disinfected when moving between coops.
- No equipment or supplies should be shared between multiple farms.
- All equipment and supplies should be disinfected after each use. Anything that can't be disinfected should be discarded.
- Poultry should only drink water from municipal or private well systems.
- Keep poultry food supplies secure where wild birds or rodents can't touch it.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the health risk to humans from an avian flu outbreak among birds remains low. No birds infected with the virus are allowed to enter the commercial food market.