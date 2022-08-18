CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Public health officials are working to determine the source of an E. coli outbreak that sickened at least 29 people in Michigan and Ohio.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 15 people in Michigan and 14 people in Ohio have confirmed illnesses from a strain of E. coli. Nine of them required hospitalization, but no deaths have been reported.
The CDC believes the actual number of people who are sick from the outbreak is much higher because data to a national disease reporting system often lags several days behind.
Researchers say genetic sequencing of the E. coli strain from the 29 people with confirmed infections is very similar, which indicates that they got sick from the same source.
E. coli is a potentially life-threatening bacteria found in contaminated food. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and a low-grade fever below 101 degrees.
Most people experience a mild illness and get better within five to seven days, but others get a severe or even life-threatening illness. Anyone with concerning symptoms should contact a medical professional.
Health officials have not identified a specific food source for the outbreak in Michigan and Ohio. Public health workers are talking with many of the 29 E. coli patients to find out what they ate in the days leading up to their illness.
Anyone who believes they have an E. coli illness should begin writing down what they ate in the days leading up to their symptoms, which usually begin three or four days after eating contaminated food.
The CDC or Food and Drug Administration will publish an advisory if a source of E. coli illness can be identified.