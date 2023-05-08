Central Michigan Health Department providing mobile syringe program

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department recently expanded its "safe syringe" program with a mobile disease prevention service.
The services are being made possible by grant funding.
Last month, they began the service to make syringes and much more available to users in rural areas. Though the program has saved lives, it has been met with some criticism.
The program offers supplies -- anything from Narcan to fentanyl test strips -- with a goal of reducing infectious diseases and combatting overdoses while also being compassionate to participants.
"We have a couple different types and sizes of syringes, depending on what people are using and the injection site," Health Promotions Supervisor Shelby Pasch said.
In addition to syringes, the mobile program offers sterile water, sharps containers, wound care, training on how to administer Narcan to someone who is overdosing, as well as free testing for HIV and Hepatitis C.
"These are fentanyl test strips, we really encourage people to test their substances for the presence of fentanyl," Pasch said.
The mobile service is currently available at First Congregational Church in Harrison monthly. They are working on expanding to Roscommon County next.
"Fentanyl is really in everything. It is a very strong, very potent opioid and so it can really put someone into an overdose quickly," Pasch said.
Though the program has saved lives, some say it enables drug users. Leaders say that's not the case.
"This is happening. It's going to happen regardless and if we're not there to help, who else is going to help? Who else is going to advocate for people that are in this phase of life?" Pasch said.
Getting the resources you need can be a completely confidential process. To learn more, call or text 989-259-4549 or visit www.CMDHD.org.
The department services Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties. It also has an environmental cleanup program, which safely disposes of drug paraphernalia found in public spaces.