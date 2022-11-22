Corewell Health asks for state help in dealing with RSV patients

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health, is requesting emergency state help as it is inundated with RSV cases.
The health system says it needs to add 48 beds and to designate 117 beds for intensive care.
A combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV are overwhelming hospitals across the country. Corewell Health's announcement comes after the University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital said it is 100% full.
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, an ear, nose and throat specialist in the Flint area, said the virus spreads quickly, specially among children who spent a lot of time isolated during COVID-19.
"The snot on one kid's hand that then goes to the other kid's face when they're playing with each other," he said. "Those are the kind of things we need to be aware of to avoid our kids getting sick."
A study published in the medical journal Lancet estimates that 1 in 50 deaths in children age 5 and under is from RSV. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 500 babies die a year from the illness, but the agency says the number is likely higher.
Doctors say most kids who get sick will recover quickly with home care, but in extreme cases children will need professional attention.
Mayo Clinic pediatricians say whether medical attention is needed depends on how the child is breathing. Any children with trouble breathing should seek medical care right away.
Doctors recommend giving medications to reduce fever, which will depend on their age. They also say children who are more comfortable will drink more, which is key to keeping them hydrated.