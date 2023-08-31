Covenant Children's Hospital pediatric center unveiled in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare is introducing Covenant Children's Hospital as an American College of Surgeons verified pediatric trauma center.

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is one of eight hospitals in the state that can care for the whole family in an emergency. The health system says the Children's Hospital is more of a rebranding.

"So it's not a new building, it's not sort of a new entity per se. It's really just a recognition of all the services in whole totality that we provide and a special recognition that we're dedicated to the care delivery for children," said Covenant HealthCare President and CEO Beth Charlton.





More than 3,000 babies are delivered each year at the Covenant Birth Center and it has a Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit. Covenant is also home to the only regional pediatric intensive care unit north of Flint's Hurley Children's Hospital.