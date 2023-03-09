Covenant HealthCare, Ascension St. Mary's partner on medical helicopter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The medical helicopter service for Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw has closed, so the hospital is partnering with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital on FlightCare.
Covenant hosted the LifeNet medical helicopter through Air Methods until Wednesday, when the parent company closed the base. The company blamed the closure on the federal No Surprises Act and stagnant Medicare reimbursement rates.
"After exploring every option available, it was determined that it was simply unsustainable to keep our LifeNet of Michigan open," the company's Facebook post says.
On Thursday, Covenant and Ascension St. Mary's announced a new partnership on the FlightCare helicopter service, which has served Ascension St. Mary's since 1987. Med-Trans operates FlightCare helicopters, which will serve both hospitals.
"Air transportation is a key component in responding to emergency medical situations," said Beth Charlton, president and CEO of Covenant HealthCare. "Our mission is to ensure services are available to patients who need them. Initiating this local collaboration made sense as we continue to fulfill our mission."
FlightCare flies critically ill or injured patients across Lower Michigan from trauma scenes and between hospitals. The service employs pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics, mechanics and others in the Saginaw area.
Dr. Stephanie Duggan, regional president and CEO for Ascension Michigan, said FlightCare has flown thousands of patients over the past 37 years.
"Highly trained and experienced in critical care and advanced lifesaving skills, the FlightCare team is committed to providing each patient with the care they need, when they need it," she said.
Covenant and Ascension St. Mary's already partnered in 1994 to establish the Mobile Medical Response (MMR) ground ambulance service in Saginaw County. The company has grown to include service in other Mid-Michigan counties.