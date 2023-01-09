Dozens of Flint Community Schools students miss class after failing to get vaccines

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A little over 50 Flint Community Schools students have not been able to attend classes after the holiday break.
Flint schools say they did not get the vaccines required by the state.
Michigan law mandates that students be vaccinated against various illnesses or provide documentation of an immunization waiver to enter kindergarten and seventh grade or to enroll in a new district for students in grades one through 12.
Trishanda Williams of United Teachers of Flint said that it is of great importance to stay up to date with immunizations, especially in today's climate.
"Vaccinations are more important now than ever," she said. "We're making sure that students are getting their vaccinations and those who aren't up to date with vaccinations are unfortunately suspended until that is taken care of."
As of Jan. 6, a little over 50 students out of 3,100 Flint Community Schools students have not been able to attend classes after the holiday break because they did not meet state vaccination requirements, according to Flint Community Schools Health Services.
So, what does this mean for the students' studies if they are out of school?
"We have a platform called Schoolology, where it is online and students have the opportunity to still work on their assignments from home," said Williams. "Students also have the Chromebook that the parents check out from the school and they have that available to them at home to be able to complete all of their assignments."
Michigan students are required to have various vaccinations to meet state requirements, such as:
- DTaP
- Polio
- MMR
- Hepatitis B
- Meningococcal
- Varicella
Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones issued a statement saying how important school attendance and vaccinations are for students.
"Over the last several months, we have partnered with the health department to host vaccination clinics, and we will continue to provide families affected by these requirements with the resources necessary for their scholars to return to the classroom," he said.
Jones said the families who have not met Michigan's vaccination requirements to attend school can reach out to the Flint schools health services department, Genesee County Health Department or their primary care physician.
In all, 95% of students across the district have either presented a waiver or an up-to-date immunization report as of Jan. 6, according to Flint Community Schools Health Services. So, Flint schools have met their state required completion rate of 95% prior to the Feb. 1 deadline.
Flint schools hosted vaccination clinics and reached out to families to remind them of the requirement in the months prior to winter break. The cause of delay has not been specified for those who have yet to present a waiver or immunization report.