Drug and alcohol relapse rates spike 150% during the holidays

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph possible. Potential exists for snowfall totals in excess of 6 inches for some areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibilities to near zero yielding whiteout conditions. Drifting snow could hamper snow removal operations. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening commutes Friday while posing great risk to holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered to widespread power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rapid changeover from rain to snow is expected late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind chill values drop some 5 to 15 degrees below zero at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&