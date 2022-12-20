BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The holidays are a time for people to rejoice and relax.
However, it can be a trying time for individuals in recovery from an addiction to alcohol or drugs.
Center for Network Therapy data show that drug and alcohol relapse rates spike 150% during the holidays, but for those in recovery it could be a bit tricky. However, a positive mind and support system is what helps.
Nick Sharp of Bay City sought help for an alcohol abuse problem that was starting to affect his life.
"It will be 16 months on the 28th of this month. It was the best thing that I've ever done," he said. "I came to the decision on my own, nothing happened, I hadn't gotten into an accident or anything like that. I had just gotten to a point where I could no longer drink casually and it was starting to affect my life."
Holidays can be a difficult time for people in recovery from alcoholism. Sharp stands on the premise of making the decision of sobriety for personal reasons.
Rates of alcohol-induced deaths generally increased from 2000 to 2020 but rose more steeply in recent years.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most dangerous times of the year for drug-and-alcohol-related deaths are December, January, and March.
Nearly 91,000 deaths have been reported for the month of December since 1999 and with addictions - lost comes in all different forms.
"I lost some relationships because I turned into a different person when I was drinking and I still haven't recovered those relationships and that hurts, but that's on me," Sharp said.
In the midst of recovery it is common to feel alone but the best way to prevent thoughts of relapse is to have a true support team which includes therapy, friends and family, or support groups.
"One of the best things a person who's going through recovery can have is a support system," said Sharp. "I have a very strong group of friends and family that have supported me all the way and that helps to know that those people are there that helps get you through the rough times like the holidays."
It's important to be aware of the dangers, triggers, and strategies needed to keep anxiety, depression, stress, and addiction under control.
If it all gets to be too much, don't be afraid to reach out and ask for help.