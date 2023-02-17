Experts give tips for talking with kids after a school shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan State University prepares to resume classes Monday, the college is looking into remote learning options for students who worry about their safety if they return to campus.
Psychologists say even people who don't directly experience traumatic events can feel shaken by them.
That's why other schools like University of Michigan and Central Michigan University have put more emphasis on counseling services this week.
Flint psychologist Daniel Dulin said he's worked with many teens afraid of school shootings. He recommends parents talk to their students about their feelings after a shooting.
"You might ask your young person what level of support they would like from you? Do they want you to stay in more contact right now," said Dulin.
Fellow psychologist Dr. Kathy Brown agrees. As parents listen, she said they should avoid being judgmental.
"I would not minimize their fears. Their fears are very real and I would not make them feel pressured that they have to appease their parent and not listen to their own feelings," Brown said.
She said that can make people bottle up their stress and anxiety, which only makes their mental and physical health worse.
Similarly, Dulin said parents should know that school shootings are still a concern even if statistically unlikely. As parents try to find solutions with their students, he recommends a "focus on what you can control" approach.
"We don't want to concentrate our children on the fear. We want to focus on talking to them about what they can do," Dulin said.
But if a student can't manage the anxiety or fear, Dr. Molly Gabriel-Champine of McLaren Healthcare said it may be time to call a professional.
"Talking about your feelings after going through something traumatic early on can truly mitigate negative repercussions for the long haul," Gabriel-Champine said.
Mental health services are available at schools across Michigan. If it's an emergency, people can always call 211.