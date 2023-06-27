 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Fauci to join faculty at Georgetown University

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join the faculty at Georgetown University starting July 1.

 MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an adviser to seven U.S. presidents, will join the faculty at Georgetown University starting July 1.

Fauci, 82, will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine's Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, the university said in a news release on Monday. He will also have an appointment in the McCourt School of Public Policy.

Georgetown said Fauci will participate in medical and grad school education and will engage with students. Fauci said it was a "no-brainer" – it was a priority for him to stay in Washington, D.C., he has personal ties to the university and he has been involved in events on campus over the years.

"I ask myself, now, at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society?" Fauci said in a Q&A released by the university. "I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going, but given what I've been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students."

Fauci retired in December after nearly four decades as the director of NIAID. He helped lead the U.S. response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, as well as responses to West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika. More recently, he was among the most public faces of the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

