Federal spending bill would end pandemic provision that led to record Medicaid enrollment

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional minor accumulations through Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&