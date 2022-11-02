First responders in Michigan allowed to carry emergency contraception

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - First responders in Michigan can carry new treatments for victims of sexual assault.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that medical first responders are allowed to carry emergency contraception to prevent unwanted pregnancies and treatments to prevent sexually transmitted infections.
Whitmer said the revised treatment protocols make Michigan a national leader in protecting sexual assault survivors.
“With the threat of a 1931 law banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest taking effect in Michigan, sexual assault survivors deserve our support and resources more than ever," she said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services adopted two new protocols related to treatment of sexual assault victims:
- Require additional measures in handling potential evidence and displaying an appropriate demeanor.
- Allow Community Integrated Paramedicine programs to carry emergency contraception kits and prophylaxis to treat sexually transmitted disease.
State health officials will offer training for EMS agencies across Michigan to better treat sexual assault patients.
“These critical new protocols will help ensure that survivors have access to crucial reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care as soon as possible,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.
Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault or knows someone who was victimized can call Michigan's Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-855-VOICES4 to speak with trained advocates available to listen without judgment.