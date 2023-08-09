Flint health centers celebrate patients during National Health Center Week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - National Health Center Week kicked off on Monday. It acts as opportunity to highlight the services that community health centers provide regardless of your insurance status or ability to pay.
Genesee Community Health Center used this week's spotlight to hold a Patient Appreciation Day. They want people to know that even when celebrating health centers the focus is still on the patients.
"A federally-qualified health center is not here to make money or be for-profit," said Jean Troop, the Executive Director for Genesee Community Health Center. "We are here to serve the community."
Community Health Centers use federal grants to provide care for those who can't afford health insurance.
The focus is on integrated care, which looks to aid both your physical and emotional health. That includes everything from general doctor's visits to mental healthcare and food assistance.
"We do everything that a regular office would do," said Troop. "Our providers are trained. They understand the community, and I think that's the important piece is to have that community connection and understand the needs of the community."
Hamilton Community Health Network is also giving back during National Health Center week. On Wednesday, they gave out fresh produce, one of the many ways they are focused on aiding those in need.
"Community Health Centers such as Hamilton actually provide healthcare to 1 in 11 Americans," said Director of Communications and Marketing, Stacy Sawyer. "Here in Genesee County we serve about 30,000 patients every year."
But it's not just for those in low-income communities, Troop stresses that anyone is welcome to take advantage of care at the centers.
"Community Health Centers provide high quality healthcare," said Troop. "They're not just for the low income or no insurance. It's for anybody that needs primary care, integrated services that wrap around the patient to support what you need.">
National Health Center Week continues with even more events tomorrow. Great Lakes Bay Health Center is hosting free health screenings in Saginaw tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m., and Isabella Citizens for Health in Mount Pleasant is hosting an Ice Cream social at noon.