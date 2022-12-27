Flint man receives the gift of life on Christmas Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Christmas 2022 will be one that Donald Alston will never forget.
"The best Christmas gift I have ever had," is how the Flint man described the gift of life he received on Christmas Day while laying in his hospital bed.
Alston needed a kidney. On Christmas morning he heard the words he'd been waiting years to hear: "We have found a match for you."
It wasn't even 30 minutes into the new day on Christmas morning when Alston received a call.
"It was actually 12:23 a.m. after midnight and they had told me that they had found the match for me," he said.
Alston's wait was over and he had less than three hours to get to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for a life-saving kidney transplant. It didn't take him long to get ready.
"I was ready in like 15 minutes," Alston said.
But, getting there proved to be a bit more challenging for Alston and his wife Tiffany.
"We were moving pretty fast and when got on the road on the highway we had to take it really slow on the highway because the roads were so bad," Tiffany said.
Travel was treacherous because of the winter storm that had blown through Michigan.
"The original drive should have been about 1 hour and 11 minutes, she said. The drive took them nearly two hours. "We could only drive 40 on the expressway."
The clock was ticking, but the Alstons made it just in the nick time for Donald to get prepped for his Christmas Day miracle: A new kidney. For Donald it is an indescribable joy.
"I don't know how to explain the joy behind it. But, I know God is good and I'm thankful that I am sitting right here talking to you right now," he said.
It has been a long hard journey for the Alstons since that day in 2018, when Donald was sent from his doctor to emergency dialysis. With his new kidney the father of three is looking forward to the future.
"I want to live to be able to see my sons grow up to be something in life. I want to be able to see them grow to be men in the world," he said.
Donald is recovering and doing well so far. He and his family are very grateful. He has written a book about his journey titled: I am healed, walking in faith.
The family has also set up a GoFundMe account.