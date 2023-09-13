Flint woman in recovery helps others with substance abuse issues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For those suffering from substance abuse issues, recovery is a lifelong journey. Mia Riggs says, for her, part of that journey is helping others get sober.
"I suffered a crack addiction for 25 plus years," said Riggs. "In January 7, 2017, I got clean and I've been clean ever since."
After getting sober, Riggs became a Certified Peer Support Specialist. She works at Serenity House in Flint, using her experience to guide others on the path to recovery.
"I know how hard it is to be in addiction and look for a way out," said Riggs, "and a lot of people feel hopeless. I wanted to be a light and give hope to those that are suffering with addiction."
September is National Recovery Month. The observance dates back to 1989 and is used to celebrate those who seek help for substance abuse.
For many, the hardest step can be finding where to start. The Genesee County Prevention Coalition is trying to make that step easier with the Partners in Prevention program.
"It is an online resource for accessing a variety of services to increase the likelihood that if someone is experiencing a problem or has a need they know where to go to access that information or those services," said Executive Director Lisa Fockler.
Serenity House is one of the organizations involved with the program. Riggs says recovery is not easy, but there's hope, and more importantly, help available along the way.
"Even in your darkest moment, there's light at the end of the tunnel.," said Riggs. "You just have to fight your way through it. Just like we had to fight to get our drugs. You have to fight to get sober."
The Genesee County Prevention Coalition received $125,000 from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Fockler says the money helps them be the "central hub" for those working to address substance abuse in the community.
For more information on the Partners in Prevention program: https://www.thegcpc.org/partners-in-prevention-portal/