Flint's first direct primary care clinic opening in January

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new health clinic is set to officially open in downtown Flint at the top of the year -- and it's the first of its kind.
The Harris Family Health direct primary care clinic will operate on an alternative model. Rather than billing insurance, the new clinic will have a monthly membership fee to access care.
Dr. Aisha Harris hopes to bring equal, diverse and affordable options for patients.
"My big why, is I really want to be a better resource for the Flint and Genesee County community," she said. "Finding an alternative and innovative way like direct primary care really spoke to me because it was my opportunity to really provide care but do it in a simplified way that I, myself, wasn't going to get burnt out and my patients were feeling like they were getting all of the care that they needed and as far as the diversity of medicine and being a black female doctor, there's not enough of us."
Enrollment is now open at www.harrisfamilyhealth.com
The grand opening for Harris Family Health is scheduled for Jan. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 432 N. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about the clinic's operating model.
"Doing this on my own and knowing that the decisions that I make are affecting me directly and impacting my patients directly is just so beautiful," Harris said. "The goal is to provide people with care that they deserve, care that they need, and help the community be a stronger version of itself. The idea that I'm opening next week, I'm like it worked, I trusted myself to take this big leap and it's working."