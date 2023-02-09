Free Narcan vending machine placed in downtown Flint MTA center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The rate of drug induced deaths in Genesee County has quintupled since 2000.
Narcan continues to make a difference to those who experience an opioid overdose, but getting it in the hands of those who need it most is challenging.
To combat the accessibility hardship, Genesee Health System's goal is to make it easier than ever before with something most of us are familiar with from buying snacks or pop.
The organization placed a free Narcan vending machine in downtown Flint at the MTA Transit Center.
The U.S. is in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic, a physical and psychological reliance on opioids, a substance found in certain prescription pain medications and illegal drugs like heroin.
But six-year fully-recovered quick response coach Amy Dicicco of New Paths said help is needed more now than ever in Genesee County.
"We are changing the dialogue of what addiction truly is and its people that are in need of help," said Dicicco.
In 2020, 2,171 Michiganders died from opioid overdoses, including 141 in Genesee County. Dicicco knows the reality all too well, but Narcan was a literal life saver for her.
"I had overdosed a couple of times and Narcan saved my life. Had there not been any Narcan I would not be here right now celebrating over six years of recovery," she said.
Naloxone -- also known as Narcan -- is an opioid reversal drug that can possibly save someone's life in an overdose. Doses of Narcan will be available at no charge without a prescription from the vending machine inside downtown Flint's MTA Transit Center.
The vending machine also has fentanyl test strips available at no charge.
The opioid epidemic has become a deadly public health crisis across the nation with a rise in Genesee County. Carrie Chanter, director of prevention health and wellness at the Genesee Health System said placing this machine inside of a public transportation hub could mean life-saving access for those in need.
"Lots of other communities have done it and tested it out in high trafficked areas and it's been a real success," said Chanter. "We're excited to be able to offer it here at MTA with a lot of people here every single day to make it more available."
The free vending machine is now in place and ready to use.