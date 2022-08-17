Genesee Co. receives 820 doses of Monkeypox vaccine

GENESEE CO, Mich. (WJRT) – Genesee County isn't waiting to help prevent the spread of the Monkeypox disease.
820 doses of the jynneos vaccine have been given to the Genesee County Health department after the state of Michigan and CDC determined Genesee county would be one of eight hubs for vaccine distribution.
Roughly half of those vaccines have been redistributed to help other Mid-Michigan counties vaccinate residents including Bay City, who identified their first case of Monkeypox last week. In total 15 of the state's 83 counties have identified cases of the virus.
“There is an eligibility criteria connected to the vaccine currently,” Director of Nursing for Genesee County, Kim VanSlyke-Smith said. “So unless they are determined to be a close contact by our health department or another health department, those people would be fast tracked right to get the vaccine.“
Others who are eligible include those who are high risk. VanSlyke says while they have yet to identify any cases in their area they are keeping out a close eye.
“We follow those who are exposed and identified as a close contact for 21 days to make sure that they can get access to the vaccine and then also to to make sure that they don't develop any symptoms and require treatment,” she said.
There are still doses available at the Genesee County Health Department. If you are interested in receiving a vaccine you can reach out to your local health department.