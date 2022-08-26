Genesee County confirms first probable case of monkeypox

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department has confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in the county.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says preliminary testing on the unidentified person came back positive. Samples will be forwarded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing.
The Genesee County Health Department says the resident who tested positive is isolating and currently does not pose a risk to the public. Health officials are contact tracing to notify anyone who may have been exposed to the illness.
The CDC says nearly 17,000 people nationwide have tested positive for monkeypox since the current outbreak started. Michigan has confirmed 165 probable cases of the virus as of Thursday.
The health department says monkeypox illness may begin with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes. Eventually, rashes with pimples and blisters appear on the face and body.
Other possible symptoms of monkeypox include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Chills
- Exhaustion
Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure and the rash usually lasts about two to four weeks. Anyone who believes they have a monkeypox infection should contact a medical professional.