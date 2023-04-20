Genesee County Jail offering free Narcan from new distribution box

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Free Narcan kits are now available at the Genesee County Jail.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a new distribution box with 100 doses of Narcan has been placed in the jail's lobby. It will be available to the public at all times.
Narcan, which is also known as Naloxone, is the medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The kits will be supplied through a partnership between the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, the Greater Flint Health Coalition and the Genesee County Quick Response Team.