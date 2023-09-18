Genesee Health Plan hosting a 'Drive-Thru Vaccine' event on Sept. 22

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Health Plan will be hosting a 'Drive-thru Vaccine" event on Sept. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at their office on Linden Road in Flint.
The event is the 10th annual event. The flu vaccine, Tdap and hepatitis B vaccine will be available during the event. The Genesee Health Plan announced that the new COVID-19 booster shot will not be available.
Anyone wanting a shot can drive up through the service bay, roll down their window and roll up their sleeve to receive a vaccine.
There will be free ice cream, gas card drawings, back-to-school giveaways and a free clothing giveaway for all ages.
For more information, call the Genesee Health Plan at 810-232-7740 or visit their website at geneseehealthplan.org.