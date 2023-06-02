 Skip to main content
Genesee Health System explains move to Flint Township campus

  Updated
  • 0

Genesee Health System CEO Danis Russell explained why the organization is leaving downtown Flint for a new location in Flint Township.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The CEO of Genesee Health Systems explained the agency's move from Fifth Avenue in Flint to the former Baker College campus in Flint Township.

Danis Russell said the move has been discussed for years, but it was never the right time. All of that changed when the agency were offered the opportunity to occupy two buildings on the former Baker College campus.

Russell said the building on Fifth Street is showing its age and requires some expensive maintenance.

"The building is old. It needs some pretty significant infrastructure," he said. "It was built in the '60s and it was built as a rehab facility, so it is not real conducive to the kind of work we do now."

Russell said the Genesee Health System needs more physical space to meet the increase in demand for services. But that is not available at the Fifth Street headquarters.

"We are expanding our client base and we felt we needed an area and a facility that is more accessible to the whole county," Russell said. "We are a countywide program even though we are located in Flint and a lot of our business is in Flint. We are a countywide program. That is how we are funded."

He said Genesee Health System leaders carefully considered how the relocation would affect access to the agency for its core clients, many of whom are in Flint.

"We wouldn't have undertaken this if it would have harmed our consumers," Russell said. "We have studied this extensively and we think we can do both -- continue providing the good services that we have and expand services to new populations."

The relocation only affects offices in the main Genesee Health System building at 420 Fifth Avenue in Flint. All other offices serving the agency will remain in their current locations.

