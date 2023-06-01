Genesee Health System moving to former Baker College campus

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee Health System is moving its main offices to the former Baker College campus in Flint Township.
The Genesee Health System and Greater Flint Mental Health Facilities closed a purchase agreement for the former undergraduate building and library at the intersection of Bristol and Fenton roads.
The former Baker College buildings will become the new Genesee Health System Main Campus. It will house all staff and services currently located at the Fifth Avenue building in downtown Flint.
The Genesee Health System's CEO said the new campus in Flint Township will help the agency "expand health and wellness activities for individuals and staff."
The former Baker College buildings will require some renovation before Genesee Health System staff can move in, but there was no timeline announced Thursday for when that work would be complete.