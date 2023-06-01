 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Genesee Health System moving to former Baker College campus

  0

The former Baker College campus on Bristol Road in Flint Township will become the new home for the Genesee Health System.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee Health System is moving its main offices to the former Baker College campus in Flint Township.

The Genesee Health System and Greater Flint Mental Health Facilities closed a purchase agreement for the former undergraduate building and library at the intersection of Bristol and Fenton roads.

The former Baker College buildings will become the new Genesee Health System Main Campus. It will house all staff and services currently located at the Fifth Avenue building in downtown Flint.

The Genesee Health System's CEO said the new campus in Flint Township will help the agency "expand health and wellness activities for individuals and staff."

The former Baker College buildings will require some renovation before Genesee Health System staff can move in, but there was no timeline announced Thursday for when that work would be complete.

