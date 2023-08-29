Genesee, Saginaw County Alzheimer's rates among highest in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee and Saginaw Counties have among the highest rates of Alzheimer's disease in Michigan, according to estimates from Rush Medical College in Chicago.
12.1% of those over the age of 65 in Saginaw County are likely to have the disease. Genesee County follows close behind at 11.8%. On a whole for the Great Lakes State, 11.2% of residents over 65 are estimated to have the disease.
The Alzheimer's Association of Greater Michigan says the data underscores the need for early testing.
"It's never too early to start talking with care providers," said Program Manager David Hind. "It's never too soon to talk with either your primary care provider or your neurologist about what dementia might look like."
Hind says it can be difficult for families to recognize the symptoms in their loved ones. His family had similar problem when his mother was diagnosed a few years ago.
"She became angry at things she normally wouldn't," said Hind. "We didn't recognize it. It took us time to recognize she wasn't behaving badly by choice she was struggling with something we couldn't see."
Black Americans are nearly twice as likely to suffer from Alzheimer's as White Americans, according to the Chicago Health and Aging Project.
That could explain why Genesee and Saginaw Counties are seeing such high rates. Four of the top five counties with Alzheimer's are also in the top five for percent of the population that is African American.
The Alzheimer's Association says this is likely due to structural racism like access to healthcare. They try to combat the issue by providing scholarships and offering services for free.
"Folks living paycheck to paycheck, when you're suddenly taking care of someone full time, there are so many unrelated expenses that you just wouldn't assume before it happens," said Hind.
The Alzheimer's Association also has resources available for caregivers, including support groups, respite care assistance, and a 24/7 helpline.
For more information, they can be reached by phone at 800-272-2900 or you can visit their website at http://alz.org/gmc.