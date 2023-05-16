Gilchrist tours Medstar Ambulance to learn about training

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist was in Genesee County to highlight the importance of EMTs in Michigan.
Gilchrist visited Medstar's facility in Mundy Township on Monday. He watched a training course and spoke about recent investments in public safety.
Gilchrist highlighted the state's $5 million First Responder Training and Grant Program. It helps expand recruitment and improve training.
Medstar pays its employees part-time while they train, so they don't lose income while they get the certifications they need.
"That's innovative and it is a creative use of the state's grant dollars to be able to make sure we can meet the goal of increasing the workforce for emergency medical professionals," Gilchrist said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's fiscal year 2024 budget proposal includes $36 million for recruiting, retaining and training medical first responders like EMTs.