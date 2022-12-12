Health experts urge people to wear face masks amid a 'tripledemic'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The CDC is warning people in major cities to return to mask wearing to fight a "tripledemic" of respiratory viruses affecting people across the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 27% in the week after Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 is no longer the only virus straining hospitals.
RSV and influenza, both of which also are highly contagious, are hitting just as holiday gatherings get underway. Health experts are starting to recommend mask wearing again.
Public health officials are once again considering a revisit of indoor masking as three highly contagious respiratory viruses dangerously pick up steam this holiday season.
Saginaw County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Delicia Pruitt said the community may not see a mandatory mask order in Mid-Michigan, but now is the time to mask up.
"I think that indoor masking is unlikely to happen in Michigan again. We've done this before but now it's going to be up to each one of us," said Pruitt. "You say I just have a cold or I have allergies, you're not 100% sure because flu, COVID and RSV have similar symptoms. If we're sick we should stay home first of all. Second of all, if we can't stay home we should wear a mask."
Over the past few weeks, a surge in RSV, influenza and COVID-19 cases has been sickening for people across the globe. CDC data shows that nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu during the week of Thanksgiving -- almost double the number of admissions from the week before.
Mid-Michigan health departments are not required to report RSV cases to the state, so there's no way to know just how many cases are affecting the community.