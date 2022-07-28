Health officials: Know the signs of Legionnaires' Disease

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A case of Legionnaire's Disease is under investigation in Flint after a patient was admitted to Hurley Medical Center with symptoms earlier this month.
The patient was at the hospital on July 12, and Thursday afternoon, Hurley said that it's working with the state and county health departments to find any potential health care-related exposures.
After receiving negative results of the bacterial in the water at the hospital, officials said that it's more than likely that patient contracted the disease at home.
It is quite common for these cases to pop up during the summer months because of the environment that bacteria grows in.
The pneumonia like disease known as Legionnaire's Disease has popped up again in Genesee County.
"It's often very difficult to differentiate between this and other pneumonias, bacterial pneumonia as patients may have cough, fever, chills, sputum production chest pain. A few features that may differentiate Legionella pneumonia from other diseases would be gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea," said Infectious Disease Specialist at Hurley Medical Center, Phillip McDonald.
McDonald said that only 10% of cases are typically hospitalized.
Reports of the infection are more common in the summer and early fall when warming, stagnant waters present the best environment for bacterial growth in water systems.
"The longer the water stagnates, the higher the risk of the organism growing, it grows well anywhere the optimal temperature is about 95 to 115 degrees," he said.
McDonald said that while it could be a soil based organism, it sometimes does make its way into household water systems.
He said that there are easy ways for residents to prevent the bacteria from growing.
"Make sure that your pipes are not containing standing water stagnant water, flush your faucets and your sinks in your shower heads frequently with hot water. The organism can be killed with 60 degrees Celsius water 140 degree Fahrenheit water after about two minutes," he said.
The disease could also be contracted through health care related exposure, however hospitals are required to have water safety plans to be aware of the bacteria growth.
MacDonald said that this case can not be health care related due to recent water tests.
"We treat our water with Monochloramine in an effort to reduce colonization and prevent colonization of our facilities with Legionella. We also do quarterly water testing for the organism all of which has been negative," he said.
Health officials said that that if anyone is experiencing symptoms, that they should contact their primary care physician for testing.