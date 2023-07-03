How to stay safe during the hot summer weather

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With elevated temperatures expected, it's important to stay cool as you enjoy the 4th of July holiday.
Doctors at McLaren Bay Region recommend lots of water and time in the shade over the next few days.
"If you do need to be outside we recommend you wear SPF, wear a hat, utilize UV sunglasses if you are able to, and remember to drink lots of water" said Doctor Elizabeth Pionk.
The heat could put a damper on your 4th of July cookout. Dr. Pionk recommends moving it to later in the day to avoid overheating.
"Utilizing times of the day, whether it be early morning or early evening, if you are going to be outside," said Dr. Pionk. "Those are really the best times because the temperature starts to decrease or hasn't quite elevated to our high of the day quite yet."
Doctor Pionk also recommends limiting your time outside as much as possible. That means enjoying the air conditioning if you have it, and finding other ways to cool down the house.
"Utilize fans as best as possible," said Dr. Pionk. "Again even avoiding strenuous activity indoors. Trying to keep your home cool by pulling blinds and pulling shades during the heat of the day."
When you do go outside, it's important to be on the lookout for signs of overheating, like nausea, headaches, and shortness of breath.
"We're all going to be gathering outside," said Dr. Pionk. "If you notice someone is not acting as they otherwise should or isn't speaking in the way they otherwise would then that's a sign and symptom that someone is starting to overheat."
If you see someone who is overheating, it's important to move them into the shade or an air conditioned room and make sure they drink plenty of water.