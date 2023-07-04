How to stay safe while swimming during the holiday

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - As many are out enjoying the warm weather and the water today, don't forget to stay safe out on the lake.
There have been 30 reported drownings on the Great Lakes this year. That brings the total over 440 since 2019 according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
Many of the beaches here in Michigan are without lifeguards. That makes it even more important to take extra precautions out on the beach.
"I think it's vitally important to pay attention and heed the Coast Guard's warnings," said Amy Childers with Holly Township Parks and Recreation. "I know at the Great Lakes they have the flag system that's going to tell you when the currents are stronger and it's dangerous and not safe to swim."
Childers also recommends sticking to areas of the beach that are designated for swimming to avoid strong currents and getting mixed up with boats. Plus, it's always a good idea to bring a life jacket, regardless of where you're swimming.
"I think it's always a good idea to have some sort of a floatation device with you because if your brother is going down and you try to help him, there's a good chance you're both going down," said Childers.
In that way, it's best to leave the rescue to the professionals, but sometimes they can be hard to find. Holly Township Beach usually has lifeguards on duty but this year they couldn't afford to keep them.
"There's a national lifeguard shortage," said Childers "Lifeguarding is a stressful job and I think people should be paid accordingly. You've got people's lives in your hands, and unfortunately we just don't have the room in the budget to pay for lifeguarding."
Still, Childers says there will be plenty of people around to help if you need it.
"We've got great weather today, [and] like I said, we've got all hands on deck today, said Childers. "We've got 9 separate beach staff, plus myself, and I think we have 4 or 5 volunteers. So we definitely have a lot of folks here to make sure you have a safe and fun holiday."
If you find yourself trapped in a rip current while swimming, the American Red Cross says you should swim parallel to the beach until you're free of the current. Then, return to the shore.