Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hunters are advised to avoid eating meat from deer taken in an area around Clark's Marsh near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing a Do Not Eat Advisory for any wildlife in a 3-mile radius of the marsh due to heavy PFAS contamination, which may have entered animals' muscle tissue.

“These guidelines are intended to protect the health of Michiganders,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. “PFAS are associated with several negative health effects, such as reduced fertility, liver damage, high cholesterol and development of certain types of cancer, specifically kidney and testicular cancers.”

The Do Not Eat Advisory for deer has been in place since 2018, when tissue samples from deer showed extremely high PFAS levels. The advisory area shrank to a 3-mile radius last year from a 5-mile radius around Clark's Marsh in 2020.

State regulators took 44 deer from the area around Clark’s Marsh in 2020 to test tissue samples. The deer living closest to the marsh showed the highest levels of PFAS, which led to the reduction in the advisory area for deer.

Similar advisories remain for fish and other aquatic wildlife taken from Clark's Marsh. Widespread PFAS contamination has been reported around the Oscoda airport associated with its former use as Wurtsmith Air Force Base.