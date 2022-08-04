Hurley Children's Hospital ready for influx of young patients from Ascension Genesys

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent announcement by Ascension Genesys Hospital to discontinue pediatric inpatient care could mean more patients for another Genesee County hospital.

Ascension Genesys Hospital of Grand Blanc Township announced plans to discontinue pediatric inpatient care on Sept. 30 in a news release issued Tuesday. Children who require hospitalization will be referred to other facilities.

Genesys attributed the decision to discontinue inpatient pediatric care to a variety of factors, including declining patient numbers.

"There are a number of hospitals across the country that have made that assessment," said Melany Gavulic, the president and CEO of Hurley Medical Center in Flint. "We've seen through the pandemic decrease in the amount of pediatric volume hospitals were seeing and it really has forced some of those decisions."

She pointed out that Hurley is designated as a Level II pediatric trauma center and Hurley Children's Hospital is ingrained in the health system. Gavulic said Hurley is prepared for any increase in the volume of pediatric patients.

"For us, I think it will possibly mean some additional volume," she said.

Gavulic expects there could be an uptick in pediatric patient numbers because of the decision by Genesys. But she said Hurley has the capacity and expertise to meet those needs.

"We have a pediatric intensive care, a pediatric general inpatient unit, pediatric emergency department, pediatric specialties," Gavulic said. "It's all here for them and we really would want people to understand that there is not a need to drive out of this area."