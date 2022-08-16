Hurley Medical Center says no legionella bacteria found in hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Medical Center says the hospital's water was not the source of a Legionnaires' Disease illness found in a patient last month.
The patient was admitted to Hurley with symptoms of the disease in July.
After receiving negative initial results of the bacteria in the water at the hospital, Hurley staff says every test has come back negative and the patient likely contracted the disease at home.
Legionella pneumonia is different then regular pneumonia. It has symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.
Health experts say there was an average of 26 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Genesee County residents each year from 2017 to 2021. The illness is more prevalent in hot summer months.
People in the city of Flint are familiar with the disease. A dozen people died in a Legionnaire's outbreak in 2014 during the city's water crisis.
Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact your primary care physician for testing.