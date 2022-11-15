Hurley opens Genesee County's only adolescent inpatient psychiatric unit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Children's Hospital cut the ribbon on its new in-patient adolescent behavioral health unit.
"Flint was recognized as one of the communities with the greatest mental health needs in the country," said Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist who will be working with the young patients.
He said children in the Flint community are facing the greatest mental health needs.
"With everything that the child population is going through, the pandemic and there have been so many shootings," Rungta said.
The opening of Hurley's new $4 million behavioral health unit could be a lifeline for many families with a child experiencing a mental health breakdown.
"Before this unit opened, there were many instances where the children would be sitting in the ER for three days waiting to be placed to an in-patient psychiatric unit," said Rungta.
During Tuesday's ribbon cutting, Hurley Foundation President Michael Burnett highlighted the many benefits this new resource will provide families.
"It helps lower the cost of care, in this case behavioral care, but it also helps lower the cost for families in the cost of travel to see their family members to visit or simply take them things that they might need," he said.
The facility will have 14 beds and serve children ages 12 to 14. Rungta said the new facility is not nearly enough to meet adolescent mental health needs in Mid-Michigan but, it is a monumental first step.
"The need is so great," he said.
There had not been an in-patient psychiatric unit servicing the adolescent population in Genesee County in more than 15 years.