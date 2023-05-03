Insight Healing Center in Flint showing off 18-bed expansion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Insight Healing Center in Flint is unveiling an expansion that added 18 treatment beds, including six for patients on ventilators.
The center at 4800 S. Saginaw St. in Flint offers in-patient recovery and rehabilitation health care for people who suffered head injuries or orthopedic trauma.
"As one of the leading providers of comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation therapy in the region, the addition of six vent beds is a significant investment for Insight that will allow us to better meet the needs of our patients and provide the highest levels of care for our community," said Nancy Petzold, Insight's director of case management and nursing services.
Insight provides private rooms with shared bathrooms for all patients. Portable ventilators allow those patients to get out of bed and participate in some activities while they heal.
The center staffs a respiratory therapist and nursing staff around the clock to assist patients who depend on a ventilator.
The public is invited to see the expanded and renovated spaces at the Insight Healing Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"We are proud of this investment in our community and Insight's commitment to being a leading provider of quality, comprehensive and compassionate healthcare," Petzold said.