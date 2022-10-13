It's not OK to let kids drink coffee -- so why do we do it?

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EDT Thursday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&