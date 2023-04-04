Johnson & Johnson trying to settle talc cases for $8.9 billion

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 125 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Genesee County
through 1130 AM EDT...

At 1045 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Corunna, or over Owosso, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 1055 AM EDT.
Flushing and Montrose around 1105 AM EDT.
Flint, Clio, Mount Morris and Beecher around 1110 AM EDT.
Crossroads Village around 1115 AM EDT.
Otisville around 1120 AM EDT.
Otter Lake around 1125 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Rankin, Genesee and
Thetford Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for southeastern
Michigan.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Johnson & Johnson trying to settle talc cases for $8.9 billion

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnson & Johnson is again trying to use bankruptcy to settle talc cases for $8.9 billion

Johnson & Johnson is trying once again to use the bankruptcy courts to settle tens of thousands of cases that claim its talc products cause cancer. The pharmaceutical company is now willing to pay $8.9 billion to plaintiffs over 25 years.

 Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Johnson & Johnson is trying once again to use the bankruptcy courts to settle tens of thousands of cases that claim its talc products cause cancer. The pharmaceutical company is now willing to pay $8.9 billion to plaintiffs over 25 years.

For a second time, a J&J subsidiary called LTL on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy — a strategy the company said could "equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation" in North America, according to a regulatory filing.

A previous attempt to use Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to resolve the talc cases was rejected by an appellate court, which ruled the company couldn't go bankrupt because it wasn't in financial distress.

This time, J&J's LTL spinoff upped the offer by $6.9 billion over the initial $2 billion settlement. The company says it has secured commitments from over 60,000 current claimants against J&J to support the resolution.

The company says the settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing. Johnson & Johnson has long held that talcum powder products are safe to use. Although J&J claims it has won the majority of its talc lawsuits, juries have awarded some customers billions of dollars in damages, siding with claimants' arguments that the company's talc products caused their cancer.

"The company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit," said Erik Haas, Johnson & Johnson's worldwide vice president of litigation, in a statement. "However, as the bankruptcy court recognized, resolving these cases in the tort system would take decades and impose significant costs on LTL and the system."

Haas said resolving the claims through bankruptcy benefits both the company and the claimants, because it will get money to claimants faster and gives J&J the ability to end substantially all litigation related to talc suits in North America.

Attorneys representing thousands of claimants basted the proposed bankruptcy.

"This sham deal does not even pay for most victims' medical bills," says Jason Itkin, founding partner of the Houston-based personal injury law firm Arnold & Itkin LLP. "Medical costs alone can range from $140,000 to more than $1.4 million per victim for ovarian cancer cases. The costs for mesothelioma are even higher."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

