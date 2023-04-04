Johnson & Johnson trying to settle talc cases for $8.9 billion

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Genesee County through 1130 AM EDT... At 1045 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Corunna, or over Owosso, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Lennon around 1055 AM EDT. Flushing and Montrose around 1105 AM EDT. Flint, Clio, Mount Morris and Beecher around 1110 AM EDT. Crossroads Village around 1115 AM EDT. Otisville around 1120 AM EDT. Otter Lake around 1125 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Rankin, Genesee and Thetford Township. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH