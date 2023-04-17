Kildee underwent surgery for serious, but curable form of cancer Monday afternoon

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-08) underwent surgery for squamous cell carcinoma on Monday afternoon.
Congressman Kildee’s chief of staff, Mitchell Rivard, released a statement on Monday night regarding the surgery that Kildee underwent to remove a serious, but curable form of cancer.
“He is expected to remain at George Washington University Hospital for the next several days as a part of the normal recovery process,” said Rivard. “Later in the week, the Congressman is expected to continue his recovery at home.”
The tumor was found in his tonsil last month, and Rivard added in the statement that Kildee is happy to have caught the cancer diagnosis early.
Information about how the surgery and recovery will be impacting Kildee’s congressional duties were also included.
Kildee will be missing votes in the U.S. House of Representatives, but there is a plan in-place to make sure that his position is still heard.
“During this time, the Congressman will be submitting written statements for the record to the House Clerk for any missed recorded votes, to keep his constituents updated on his positions,” said Rivard. “The Congressman’s district office and Washington, D.C. office remain open and able to assist constituents.”
Kildee and his family have been touched by all the kind notes and well wishes, and he thanks his constituents and colleagues in Congress for their continued support.
More updates on Kildee’s recovery will be added as we learn more.