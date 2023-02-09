Linden girl defies odds of heart defect diagnosis before birth

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – A full-of-life little girl from Linden has defied all odds since before birth.
Adeline, or Addy, Gauthier was still in the womb when the doctors discovered her pulmonary artery and aorta were switched, a heart condition known as transportation of the great arteries.
When Addy was born six years ago, she was lifeless and doctors at the University of Michigan Medical Center had to revive her.
Ken Gauthier, Addy's father, said the hospital room that Addy was born in faced Michigan Stadium, where he and his father watched games together for 28 years.
According to the doctor, she went up to the room where Addy was brought back to life and the sky lit up and was bright.
Addy's parents believe that divine intervention and Ken's late father played a role in saving baby Addy. But surgery had to be done when she was only five days old to keep her alive.
Three additional surgeries followed before she was able to go home for the first time at 11 weeks old, which included the insertion of a pacemaker.
Kelly Gauthier, Addy's mother, said that the pacemaker had to be inserted differently than normal, as she was only a baby.
"They don't have pacemakers that are small for babies," said Kelly Gauthier. "So it went in her belly."
Addy's heart is functioning at 98% today and she herself said that she is doing good. The 6-year-old's family wants people that may be going through a health challenge to know that there is hope.