Local Bay City pharmacies struggle to stay in business

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Independent pharmacies are struggling to stay open in Bay City due to rising drug costs.
On Wednesday, Layerer's Pharmacy closed their doors after 120 years in business. That's a situation that's not all too unfamiliar for a lot of local area pharmacies.
Before Layerer's, it was Southside Pharmacy on Lafayette Avenue which closed about a month ago. The two join the nearly 600 independent pharmacies nationwide that have gone out of business in the last 20 years according to a study from the University of Iowa.
Losing these pharmacies also means losing the kind of one-on-one care the big pharmacies can't provide.
"You go to a chain and customers keep telling me that they're just a number there," said Steve Kennedy. "They don't even know their name. You don't get that here."
Kennedy is the owner of Anderson Pharmacy which has been serving Bay City for the last 63 years. He says the loss of local pharmacies makes it even harder on those that remain.
"The chain pharmacies in our area are so overwhelmed right now," said Kennedy. "Without us independents around I think they would really be in trouble with being able to staff their pharmacies and get prescriptions out on a timely manner."
Steve says health insurance companies are to blame for the loss of these local pharmacies. They make it difficult for independent pharmacies to compete with larger chains like Rite Aid and Walgreens by reducing rates and adding extra surprise fees businesses can't prepare for.
"They're continuously reducing their reimbursement rates to us," said Kennedy. "We have to constantly look to get the best cost of goods to even break even in some cases."
Steve says youth is the key to saving local pharmacies like Layerer's. Without new pharmacists coming in to take over the businesses, independent pharmacists will disappear.
If you were a patient at either Layerer's or Southside Pharmacies, your patient records have been moved to the Rite Aid on Lafayette Avenue