McLaren Lapeer Region nurses approve contract, avoiding strike

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - About 250 nurses from McLaren Lapeer Region hospital approved a new labor contract on Thursday that guarantees wage increases and alleviates staffing concerns.

The Michigan Nurses Association says its members voted Thursday to approve a three-year contract with the hospital.

The contract includes an average of 19% wage increases over the next three years. Provisions in the deal also require McLaren to pay fines if the hospital fails to meet agreements for nurse-to-patient ratios.

"This new agreement will hold administrators accountable for following the contract when it comes to safe staffing so nurses can focus on meeting our patients' needs first and foremost," said nurse Ashley Kesler. "Our goal is not that the hospital pay the short-staffing fines, but rather that hospital executives make safe staffing a real priority, because it can truly be a matter of life and death."

Staffing levels in the McLaren Lapeer Region emergency department also will increase to maintain certification as the Thumb region's only Level II trauma center.

"We're pleased and proud that our solidarity ultimately produced an agreement that focuses on safe staffing to protect our patients and competitive compensation to attract nurses and keep the ones we have," said nurse Carie Babcock, who is president of the Lapeer nurses union.

The contract avoids a strike, which 100% of nurses voted to authorize on June 1. More than 100 nurses gathered outside the hospital for an informational picket in May.

McLaren and the Michigan Nurses Association announced a tentative agreement after 16 hours of negotiations last weekend.