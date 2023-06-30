 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

McLaren Lapeer Region nurses approve contract, avoiding strike

  • Updated
  • 0
McLaren Lapeer Region
Jeltema, Ryan J.

A tentative deal has been made between registered nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital and McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - About 250 nurses from McLaren Lapeer Region hospital approved a new labor contract on Thursday that guarantees wage increases and alleviates staffing concerns.

The Michigan Nurses Association says its members voted Thursday to approve a three-year contract with the hospital.

The contract includes an average of 19% wage increases over the next three years. Provisions in the deal also require McLaren to pay fines if the hospital fails to meet agreements for nurse-to-patient ratios.

"This new agreement will hold administrators accountable for following the contract when it comes to safe staffing so nurses can focus on meeting our patients' needs first and foremost," said nurse Ashley Kesler. "Our goal is not that the hospital pay the short-staffing fines, but rather that hospital executives make safe staffing a real priority, because it can truly be a matter of life and death."

Staffing levels in the McLaren Lapeer Region emergency department also will increase to maintain certification as the Thumb region's only Level II trauma center.

"We're pleased and proud that our solidarity ultimately produced an agreement that focuses on safe staffing to protect our patients and competitive compensation to attract nurses and keep the ones we have," said nurse Carie Babcock, who is president of the Lapeer nurses union.

The contract avoids a strike, which 100% of nurses voted to authorize on June 1. More than 100 nurses gathered outside the hospital for an informational picket in May.

McLaren and the Michigan Nurses Association announced a tentative agreement after 16 hours of negotiations last weekend. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you