McLaren Lapeer Region nurses vote unanimously to authorize strike

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital moved closer to a strike this week with a unanimous vote to authorize a work stoppage as labor contract negotiations continue.
The Michigan Nurses Association says 100% of about 250 nurses who voted this week approved of authorizing a strike and zero of them voted against the measure. McLaren Lapeer Region nurses' contract expired on May 9.
This week's vote only allows negotiators to consider a strike. Nurses would give the hospital a 10-day notice before walking off the job.
"Nurses are rising up because we are tired of watching our patients' lives be jeopardized due to corporate greed," said nurse Carie Babcock, who is president of the McLaren Lapeer Region nurse union. "We are the frontlines. We will do whatever it takes to win a contract that will protect our patients."
McLaren Lapeer Region President and CEO Tim Vargas expected the strike authorization vote to pass because he believes the union uses same tactic often during negotiations.
"We will not let such antics detract us from our goal, especially considering that approximately one-fourth of our registered nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region were banned from voting by the union as they are non-union dues paying nurses," Vargas said. "Our focus is to provide high-quality care during a difficult time in health care as we bargain for a fair and quality contract for our nurses and community hospital."
He said the hospital is implementing the initial phases of a strike preparedness plan so they can continue providing care seamlessly if union members walk off the job.
The Michigan Nurses Association says hospital executives often complain about a shortage of nurses, but government data shows 50,000 people with valid registered nursing credentials in Michigan are not working as nurses.
"The sad truth is that McLaren's quarterly financial reports look better when fewer nurses are working," said nurse Alisha Ferkowicz. "We cannot continue to allow for McLaren's administration to put profits before patients. We need a meaningful way to hold them accountable."
Vargas said McLaren Lapeer Region is facing significant financial headwinds, including reimbursement reductions, revenue losses from census drops and a challenging labor market.
"Despite the significant financial challenges and volume declines that many health care systems are experiencing, we have offered to invest in our nurses to improve recruitment and retention," Vargas said. "We have worked with the union prior to and during negotiations to ensure we have safe staffing, competitive wages and great working conditions. A strike is unnecessary to reach an agreement."
McLaren Lapeer Region nurses are fighting for an accountability mechanism aimed at forcing hospital leadership to follow staff-to-patient ratios included in the contract.
"We are fighting for the future of our community hospital," said nurse Chuck Johnson. "We are fighting for the right to be able to work under conditions that allow us to provide the highest quality of care to our neighbors, families, and loved ones."
Vargas said both sides are bargaining in good faith. Negotiation sessions are planned on June 5, 7, 13 and 15.