MDHHS launches website to educated Michiganders about monkeypox

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan has launched a new website aimed to help Michiganders navigate the moneypox virus.
The website, Michigan.gov/mpv aims to keep residents up to date on the state's response to the virus.
According to the state website, MPV is contagious when a rash is present and all the way up until scabs have fallen off. State officials said that symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash often lasts two to four weeks.
“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “MPV is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about MPV should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”
The state has said that while there is no specific treatment for MPV infections, MPV and the smallpox virus are genetically similar.
This means that health officials could use antiviral drugs and vaccines originally developed to protect against smallpox, to prevent and treat MPV infections.
Danielle Lederer with the Genesee County Health Department said that the county does not stock any monkeypox vaccine and that it would come from the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services if needed.
There are currently no cases identified in Genesee County.
Lederer said that at this point, the Genesee County Health Department is focusing on educating residents and letting medical professionals and residents know what to look for, and to identify of any possible cases.
For more information, visit Michigan.gov/MPV or CDC.gov/monkeypox.