Merrill man in need of heart transplant asks for help

MERRILL, Mich. (WJRT) - Ty Maltby will never forget the moment in July 2022, when the husband and father went into cardiac arrest.
"I was walking down from the door out here and all of a sudden I felt dizzy and grabbed a hold of the wall," he said. "I smashed my head, nearly landed on my youngest child."
While he was on the way to MyMichigan Health-Midland hospital, his wife Nora Maltby watched him go into arrest five more times.
"He wasn't expected to make it through that night. He did, by the grace of God," said Nora.
Ty eventually was transferred to an Ann Arbor hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest more than 40 times.
"What he went through those 42 days it was an absolute nightmare," said Nora.
She quit her job to be Ty's full-time caregiver when he was discharged in August. He was intubated three times and had open heart surgery to have a Lover Ventricular Assist Device placed.
"The LVAD has been a blessing because it's what's keeping me alive," said Ty. "They call me a miracle down there whenever I go to an appointment."
Now, he just learned that he's eligible for a new heart. But as of now, he can't have the life changing surgery because his insurance is out of the network for the Ann Arbor hospital.
The Maltbys already have racked up more than $30,000 worth of medical debt during Ty's run of heart trouble over the past seven months.
"It's a lot and then raising three kids," said Nora.
Doctors say it's nothing short of divine intervention that Ty is still alive.
"God has been by our side every step of they way and if it wasn't for our faith, there's been so many times I just wanted to give up because of everything happening," said Nora.
Even something simple from the community will help them get through.
"Even if it's just a prayer," said Nora.
Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the family.