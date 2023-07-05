Michigan set to become first state allowing residents to become organ donors through tax forms

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) -- There may be a new way to choose to become an organ donor in Michigan: through income tax filings.
The Michigan Legislature passed bills that would make Michigan the first state to allow people to sign up as potential organ donors on their annual income tax forms, said State Rep. Natalie Price, one of the bill package sponsors.
She said the pandemic affected the number of people signing up to be organ donors because residents weren't physically going into Secretary of State offices.
"The list of organ donors decreased because people weren't being prompted as often in person to consider adding their names to the organ donor registry," Price said.
She pointed out that the waiting list for people who need organ transplants continues to grow.
"Right now in Michigan, we're at 2,500 people waiting for their lives to be improved or their lives to be saved. And the available list of donors was getting less and less," Price said.
That's where Gift of Life Michigan, a nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor, comes in. An employee of the group, which coordinates organ donations, thought of the income tax form registry.
"Actually, a person who works in our lab said, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could add the organ donor registry question to income tax forms? People have to fill it out every year. Wouldn't it be a great way to get the question in front of more people?'" said Patrick Wells-O'Brien, vice president of communications for Gift of Life Michigan.
The bills have already passed both chambers of the Legislature and are now awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature.
When enacted, people who check the box on their income tax forms will receive a little sticker with a heart to put on their driver's license and be added to an organ donor database.
"That's the official database of the Michigan Organ Donor Registry," said O'Brien. "When you're registered either through our website, through the Secretary of State, through Treasury, it goes into a database and that's what we check."
According to Gift of Life Michigan, anyone who chooses to become an organ donor could save the lives of eight people and improve the lives of up to 75 people.