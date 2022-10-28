Michigan State Police deploy 340 AEDs with road patrol troopers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers have 340 more AEDs to help save lives during cardiac arrest emergencies.
The department deployed 340 more automated external defibrillators in road patrol vehicles across the state this week. That means about half of Michigan State Police patrol vehicles are equipped with an AED.
More than 350,000 people in the U.S. suffer a sudden cardiac arrest each year on average. The American Red Cross lists sudden cardiac emergencies as a leading cause of death nationwide.
AEDs can check for a heart rhythm in a patient and deliver an electric shock to restore a heart beat in some cases. All Michigan State Police troopers already are trained to use AEDs as part of their first aid curriculum.
The department says troopers often arrive first to medical emergencies, so giving them AEDs will help deliver critical first aid faster.
"We know moments matter. The faster we can assist, the better the chance of survival,” said Lt. Col. Dale Hinz, commander of the Field Operations Bureau. “Previously, we had far fewer of these lifesaving devices scattered throughout the state.”
Michigan State Police often receive donations of about 10 AEDs every year from community organizations. The department bought 340 Powerheart G5 AEDs for $486,630 using money from wages not paid to vacant positions.
“We will gladly continue to accept donated AEDs to keep adding to our stock and to replace older models," Hinz said. "But being able to make this purchase will surely save lives.”