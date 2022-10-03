Michigan studying option of making insulin for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The effort to lower insulin costs could lead Michigan to open a manufacturing facility that would supply diabetics across the state at lower cost.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Monday to study options for the state to lower the cost of insulin for 912,000 diabetics living in Michigan. A state-run manufacturing facility is among the options.
The directive specifically orders state departments to identify a low-cost insulin option for Michigan, either by making it in the state or purchasing it elsewhere, and develop a distribution process.
"Our neighbors, family, and friends with diabetes need insulin to survive and for too long, drug companies have been jacking up prices, forcing them to make impossible choices between medication, food, rent, or other bills," said Whitmer.
She said Michigan opened a state-run facility a century ago to make medicine for a variety of illnesses at lower cost. Whitmer said diabetics in Michigan need help affording their medicine, which has tripled in cost over the past decade.
"I am confident that the Michigan departments I have tasked in this directive will take swift action to determine feasibility, and together, we will lower the cost of insulin, hold drug companies accountable, and save lives," Whitmer said.
The federal Inflation Reduction Act signed in August includes a $35 per month cap on insulin prices for 122,000 Medicare recipients in Michigan who use the drug. Some congressmen hope to expand that protection to more Americans.