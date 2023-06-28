Michigan's air quality alert extended through Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents and businesses will be asked to take special measures due to poor air quality for another day.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the statewide Air Quality Action Advisory through Thursday for smoking pouring in to the state from Canadian wildfires.
State health officials are warning of high levels of fine particulate matter in the air from the wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
Poor air quality will affect people with lung ailments and heart disease the most. Children and senior citizens also will feel more significant affects.
Health officials are advising everyone to avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors and heavy exertion while the air quality remains poor. People also should avoid activities that reduce air quality, such as burning.
Residents are advised to keep windows closed and run central air conditioning with proper filters to keep smoky air from getting inside.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced on Twitter why the wildfire smoke smells the way it does.
They say:
“Wood fires emit a lot of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Most of these VOCs are noticeable to our noses as the familiar "campfire" smell, but they break down quickly when exposed to UV radiation from sunlight. Other VOCs like benzene, formaldehyde and acrolein are also released and they outlast the "campfire" VOCs. It's these chemical compounds that you're smelling as the smoke wafts around for a few days and settles to the ground and reaches your nose.”