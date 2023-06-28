 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Michigan's air quality alert extended through Thursday

Mid-Michigan under Air Quality Alert for Canadian wildfire smoke

Skies were hazy over Saginaw due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents and businesses will be asked to take special measures due to poor air quality for another day.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the statewide Air Quality Action Advisory through Thursday for smoking pouring in to the state from Canadian wildfires.

State health officials are warning of high levels of fine particulate matter in the air from the wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.

Poor air quality will affect people with lung ailments and heart disease the most. Children and senior citizens also will feel more significant affects.

Health officials are advising everyone to avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors and heavy exertion while the air quality remains poor. People also should avoid activities that reduce air quality, such as burning.

Residents are advised to keep windows closed and run central air conditioning with proper filters to keep smoky air from getting inside.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced on Twitter why the wildfire smoke smells the way it does.

They say:

“Wood fires emit a lot of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Most of these VOCs are noticeable to our noses as the familiar "campfire" smell, but they break down quickly when exposed to UV radiation from sunlight. Other VOCs like benzene, formaldehyde and acrolein are also released and they outlast the "campfire" VOCs. It's these chemical compounds that you're smelling as the smoke wafts around for a few days and settles to the ground and reaches your nose.”

