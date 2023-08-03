Michigan's first swine flu case of 2023 linked to Tuscola County Fair

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County resident who attended the recent county fair in Caro tested positive for the swine flu.
The resident, who was not identified, developed flu-like symptoms after attending the Tuscola County Fair from July 23 to 29. Specimens from the resident were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found they were positive for the H1N1v swine flu.
Health officials believe the resident contracted the illness from swine being displayed at the fair. Swine flu can transmitted from pigs to humans through droplets in a sneeze or touching an infected animal.
Anyone who visited the Tuscola County Fair and develops flu-like symptoms should immediately contact their doctor or the the Tuscola County Health Department at 989-673-8114.
The Tuscola County Health Department is communicating the findings to health care providers in the Thumb Region, so they can watch for other patients with flu symptoms who also attended the fair last week.
Swine flu symptoms are very similar to a seasonal flu illness:
- Fever.
- Respiratory symptoms, such as cough and runny nose.
- Body aches.
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Like any influenza infection, swine flu can lead to a serious illness even in normally healthy people. Health officials recommend common measures to prevent illness to avoid swine flu, including covering coughs and washing hands frequently.