 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the south
with gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 11 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Mid-Michigan toddler recovering after being hospitalized with RSV

  • Updated
  • 0

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan toddler is recovering in the hospital after being diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Michael Brocklehurst said his 18-month-old son Calvin first showed signs of a cold. But after a couple of days, he was having a hard time breathing so he took him to the McLaren emergency room in Fenton.  

Once there, he said doctors were able to stabilize Calvin enough to transfer him to a hospital in Royal Oak.  

“He was just like really having trouble breathing. He wasn’t eating,” said Michael Brocklehurst. “It got pretty scary for a minute.”  

Mid-Michigan toddler recovering after being hospitalized with RSV

Hospitals across the country and in Mid-Michigan are filling up with kids being treated for RSV.

“It’s very contagious,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala. “This many kids at one time and what may be a particularly bad strain is what's causing our hospitals to fill up.”

The same precautions recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of RSV.

“Masks do more than just help with the COVID virus,” said Mukkamala. “They help with all viruses. All infectious disease that are airborne spread and respiratory droplets can be diminished by wearing a mask.” 

Proper hand washing is also a preventive measure.

After six days in the hospital, Calvin is showing signs of improvement and hopefully will get to go home soon.

“Just a few hours ago he got taken off the forced air, so it's just oxygen and he's drawing it in himself,” said Michael Brocklehurst. “Now we're in pretty good shape. We just have to wait for the doctors to do the rounds in the morning and decide if he's breathing naturally enough to go home.”

His wife, who is a nurse, is at home taking care of their infant son who also has RSV, but a milder case.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you