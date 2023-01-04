Mid-Michigan woman survives sudden cardiac arrest

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Dr. Brenda Brown is one of the the lucky ones.

"I'm God's living miracle. I bounced back he can do it," she said of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered sudden cardiac arrest on the football field Monday evening.

Brown suffered her brush with sudden death on Aug. 14, 2016.

"So, I don't remember anything than when I walked out of my house and got in my car," she said.

Although she can't remember much, it is a day she will never forget. While training for the Crim 10-Mile Walk, the unthinkable happened. She collapsed without warning from a sudden cardiac arrest 1 mile from the finish line.

Brown was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and transferred the following day to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. She had no idea where she was when she woke up.

"I remember waking up on the 17th and looking around and there was people in what I thought was my bedroom. I thought I was at home in bed," Brown said.

She survived what very few live to tell about. The physical recovery was a lot easier than what she described as the mental anguish of living with sudden cardiac arrest.

"We don't know why it happened," she said. "Then it is that fear that it will happen again."

Brown gets emotional thinking about Hamlin and his road ahead if he survives.

"That first six months when he comes out of it, he is going to experience a lot of emotions," she said.

Gratitude will be one, knowing that he will be in that elite club of survivors.

"Wonderful feeling to say I survived this and I'm that hope for someone else," she said.

Brown has written book about her experience. In November of 2016 -- three months after suffering her sudden cardiac arrest -- Brown finished the last mile of her Crim race and got her medal.